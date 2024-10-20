DMC Group LLC Takes Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

DMC Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 898.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of GL opened at $109.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.76.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary E. Thigpen acquired 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.20 per share, with a total value of $270,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,571. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GL. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

View Our Latest Report on Globe Life

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.