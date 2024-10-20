DMC Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

DMC Group LLC lessened its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $699,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of KLA by 5.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in KLA by 9.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $678.52 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $452.01 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $770.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $764.33. The company has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,257,998.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,532,193. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus upped their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.57.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

