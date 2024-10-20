DMC Group LLC Increases Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CAG stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.62 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

