DMC Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

DMC Group LLC lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.7% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UL opened at $62.95 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $157.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.71 and a 200-day moving average of $57.73.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 54.65%.

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UL

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.