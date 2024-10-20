DMC Group LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

DMC Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,248 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of DMC Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,192,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,051,000 after acquiring an additional 21,192 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 576,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 148,093 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $896,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN opened at $21.16 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

