Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) vs. Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF) Head-To-Head Survey

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) and Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of Distribution Solutions Group shares are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of Distribution Solutions Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Distribution Solutions Group and Indutrade AB (publ)”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Distribution Solutions Group $1.70 billion 1.11 -$8.97 million ($0.42) -95.64 Indutrade AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Indutrade AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Distribution Solutions Group.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Distribution Solutions Group and Indutrade AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Distribution Solutions Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Indutrade AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Distribution Solutions Group presently has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.80%. Given Distribution Solutions Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Distribution Solutions Group is more favorable than Indutrade AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Distribution Solutions Group and Indutrade AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Distribution Solutions Group -1.25% 7.42% 3.12% Indutrade AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Distribution Solutions Group beats Indutrade AB (publ) on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Distribution Solutions Group

(Get Free Report)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc., a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets. It operates through three segments: Lawson, Gexpro Services, and TestEquity. The Lawson segment distributes of specialty products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government MRO market. The TestEquity segment distributes test and measurement equipment and solutions, industrial and electronic production supplies, and vendor managed inventory programs, as well as converting, fabrication, and adhesive solutions under the TestEquity, Hisco, TEquipment, Techni-Tool, Jensen Tools, and Instrumex brands. The Gexpro Services segment provides supply chain management solutions that offer VMI, kitting, global logistics management, manufacturing localization and import expertise, value engineering, and quality assurance. The company was formerly known as Lawson Products, Inc. and has changed to Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. 2022 Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1952 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Indutrade AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Indutrade AB (publ) manufactures, develops, and sells components, systems, and services to various industries worldwide. It operates through Benelux, DACH, Finland, Flow Technology, Fluids & Mechanical Solutions, Industrial Components, Measurement & Sensor Technology, and UK segments. The company provides components and systems for controlling, measuring, monitoring, and regulating flows, as well as for industrial production and maintenance; medical technology equipment; measurement instruments and systems, sensors, control and regulating technology, and monitoring equipment; and custom-manufactured products, design solutions, aftermarket and assembly services, and customization services. In addition, it provides valves, hydraulic and industrial equipment, measurement technology, construction materials, filters, pipes and pipe systems, auto repair, tools and transmission, industrial springs, water and wastewater, lighting, chemical technology, fasteners, electronics, vehicles, energy, springs, piston rings, press work, and valve channels. Indutrade AB (publ) was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Kista, Sweden.

