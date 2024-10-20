Diploma (LON:DPLM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,135.67 ($54.00) and traded as high as GBX 4,374 ($57.12). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 4,362 ($56.96), with a volume of 131,622 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,371.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,139.18. The firm has a market cap of £5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,072.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

