Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $109,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $56.61 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.47.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.