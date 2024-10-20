Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Stock Position Boosted by AA Financial Advisors LLC

AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,874 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.9% of AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AA Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $87,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

