Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Position Raised by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at $624,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 124.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO opened at $139.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.69. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $119.48 and a 1-year high of $161.64.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.37%.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.