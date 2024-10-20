dForce USD Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.54 million and $8,361.24 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.27 or 0.00109701 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00008885 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011220 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99576519 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $1,925.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.