Destra Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $765,453.04 (DSYNC)

Destra Network (DSYNC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Destra Network token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges. Destra Network has a market cap of $172.60 million and approximately $765,453.04 worth of Destra Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Destra Network has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Destra Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000117 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.12 or 0.00254371 BTC.

Destra Network Profile

Destra Network’s genesis date was March 9th, 2024. Destra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 938,673,423 tokens. Destra Network’s official website is www.destra.network. Destra Network’s official Twitter account is @destranetwork.

Buying and Selling Destra Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Destra Network (DSYNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Destra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 967,549,844.3896682 in circulation. The last known price of Destra Network is 0.18100557 USD and is down -4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $718,555.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.destra.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Destra Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Destra Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Destra Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Destra Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Destra Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.