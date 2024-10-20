Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$55.61 and last traded at C$55.47, with a volume of 31908 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$54.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Definity Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.90.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Definity Financial

Definity Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.21. The firm has a market cap of C$6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.28. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Definity Financial Co. will post 3.1263962 EPS for the current year.

Definity Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.