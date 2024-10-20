DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0548 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $2.13 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0548 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00067975 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00018909 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006543 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001455 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,046.41 or 0.37991753 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

