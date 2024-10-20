Decred (DCR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $878,747.23

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $13.10 or 0.00018982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a total market capitalization of $214.71 million and approximately $878,747.23 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00068218 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006514 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001443 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000020 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,249.38 or 0.38041913 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,393,045 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

