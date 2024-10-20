DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 196.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 19,719 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 2,335.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in DaVita by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total value of $5,017,203.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905,659 shares in the company, valued at $141,219,407.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $9,928,336.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,286,243.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total transaction of $5,017,203.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,219,407.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,482 shares of company stock valued at $27,387,069. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

DaVita Price Performance

DVA opened at $161.97 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.74 and a 200-day moving average of $144.62.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

