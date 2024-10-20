Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.7% of Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $36,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,486.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.12.

Danaher Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $274.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.92. The company has a market capitalization of $203.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

