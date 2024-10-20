Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,976 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.57% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI opened at $49.24 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $49.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.55.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.