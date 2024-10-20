Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,232 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth about $1,225,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $15,008,000. Norden Group LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 4,460.2% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 134,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 131,441 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 61.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 54,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ONEOK by 2,643.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.8 %

OKE stock opened at $97.23 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.33 and a 12 month high of $98.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.79 and its 200 day moving average is $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

