Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 234,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,538,000 after acquiring an additional 145,328 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after acquiring an additional 65,512 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,124,000 after acquiring an additional 205,676 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $198.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.39. The stock has a market cap of $180.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.15.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

