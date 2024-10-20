Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.62% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

HELO stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1-year low of $48.71 and a 1-year high of $62.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.32. The firm has a market cap of $671.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

