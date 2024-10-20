Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.71% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $16,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. Cedrus LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 82,571 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,351,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,951,000 after purchasing an additional 202,912 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,113,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,993,000 after purchasing an additional 510,549 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.99 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.