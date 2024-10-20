Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.76 Million Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,504,000 after buying an additional 109,144 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in EPR Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,134,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,153,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in EPR Properties by 47.1% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 78,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 25,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in EPR Properties by 188.4% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 72,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 47,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,279.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,279.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.28.

EPR Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE EPR opened at $48.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 11.12 and a quick ratio of 11.12. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.75.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 168.47%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

