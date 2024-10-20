Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.68 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,059 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

