Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $3 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 283.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,204. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,204. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,019,981.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,944 shares of company stock worth $35,823,485 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG opened at $1,397.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,356.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,303.86. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $811.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32. The company has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $75.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,448.41.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

