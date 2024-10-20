Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys 8,618 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG GP A LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $83,798,000. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,249,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,875,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,102,000 after purchasing an additional 728,768 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,181,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,332,000 after purchasing an additional 640,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,412,000 after purchasing an additional 580,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,585.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

FNF opened at $62.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.98. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $62.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

