Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 3,151 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $119,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 58.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $3,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $200.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.31 and its 200 day moving average is $164.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.95 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

