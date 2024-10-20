CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.050-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CVS Health also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.05-1.10 EPS.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.26.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

