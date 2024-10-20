Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

CURB has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.75 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Curbline Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Curbline Properties in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Curbline Properties in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Curbline Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.95.

Shares of CURB opened at $23.23 on Thursday. Curbline Properties has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $25.15.

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

