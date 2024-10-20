CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.61.

CSX Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.12 on Thursday. CSX has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.95.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

