Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.450-1.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.250-6.350 EPS.

NYSE CCK opened at $97.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.40. Crown has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $98.46.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Crown’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.69.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $643,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,323,381.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,349. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

