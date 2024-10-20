Critical Comparison: GAP (GAP) and Its Peers

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) is one of 13 public companies in the “Family clothing stores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare GAP to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.
Volatility and Risk
GAP has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAP’s competitors have a beta of 1.77, indicating that their average stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares GAP and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GAP
|5.05%
|28.89%
|6.92%
|GAP Competitors
|4.36%
|-452.40%
|7.85%
Dividends
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GAP and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|GAP
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2.00
|GAP Competitors
|346
|2105
|2336
|30
|2.43
GAP currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.00%. As a group, “Family clothing stores” companies have a potential upside of 7.91%. Given GAP’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GAP is more favorable than its competitors.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares GAP and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GAP
|$15.17 billion
|$502.00 million
|-0.83
|GAP Competitors
|$12.53 billion
|$774.80 million
|12.65
GAP has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. GAP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
58.8% of GAP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of shares of all “Family clothing stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.0% of GAP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Family clothing stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
GAP competitors beat GAP on 8 of the 15 factors compared.
GAP Company Profile
The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, websites, and third-party arrangements. It has franchise agreements to operate Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta stores and websites in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gap, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
