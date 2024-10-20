Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Receives Buy Rating from Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,065.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $955.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.07.

COST opened at $889.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $540.23 and a fifty-two week high of $923.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $889.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $833.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

In related news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.71, for a total transaction of $1,793,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,155,409.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.71, for a total value of $1,793,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,155,409.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,983.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,224 shares of company stock worth $9,974,973 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 888 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.2% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

