Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Has $28.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 15.4% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $587.46 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $588.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $566.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.24. The company has a market capitalization of $506.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.