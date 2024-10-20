Conflux (CFX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $22.73 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $725.60 million and $22.73 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,055,376,868 coins and its circulating supply is 4,530,366,079 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,055,055,482.51 with 4,530,055,465.64 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.16240982 USD and is up 2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $26,869,138.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

