Compass Ion Advisors LLC Purchases 651 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Essex LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $177.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,218,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,321. The company has a market capitalization of $126.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.85. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $178.18.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

