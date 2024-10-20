Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $871,000 Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 129.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 769.2% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nucor from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nucor from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.43.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Stock Up 0.1 %

Nucor stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.93. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $133.42 and a 1-year high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

