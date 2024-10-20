Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $54.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,153,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,878 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $54,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,698,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,605,000 after purchasing an additional 705,199 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,325,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,854,000 after buying an additional 3,483,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,689,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,342,000 after buying an additional 65,765 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,498,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,913,000 after buying an additional 1,890,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,341,000 after buying an additional 310,052 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.35. 2,172,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,564. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average is $45.78. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

