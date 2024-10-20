Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.83. 1,459,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639,742. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.83. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $79.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

