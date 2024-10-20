Compass Ion Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Bank AR raised its position in shares of Stryker by 106.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $39,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,540. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $9.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $369.56. 1,589,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,887. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $355.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $255.22 and a fifty-two week high of $374.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.