Compass Ion Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Univest Financial by 11,533.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial Price Performance

UVSP traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,360. The company has a market cap of $823.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.32. Univest Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $120.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,329.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael S. Keim sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $104,485.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,328.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,329.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $412,352 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UVSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

