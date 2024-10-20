CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by AA Financial Advisors LLC

AA Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 513,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CommScope by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,074,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 840,742 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in CommScope by 10.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,678,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 461,264 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in CommScope by 75.0% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in CommScope by 319.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 953,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 87,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.
CommScope Trading Up 7.1 %
Shares of COMM stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.10. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $6.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.
CommScope Profile
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.
