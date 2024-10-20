Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 7,943 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,943 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.43% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $86,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 584,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,940,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY opened at $136.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.03 and a 200-day moving average of $126.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $137.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

