Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 38,920 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,725,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,920 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.63% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $62,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 137.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 665.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $76,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

GSIE opened at $35.53 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average is $34.55.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

