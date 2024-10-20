Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 48,296 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,860,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,296 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $451,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,825,266,000 after buying an additional 8,492,105 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,723,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $78,567,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 904,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,472,000 after purchasing an additional 581,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,989,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.15. 2,238,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,789,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.57. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

