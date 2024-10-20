Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 202,704 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,142,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,704 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $76,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,479.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,655,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,114,000 after buying an additional 11,854,003 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,602,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,033,000 after purchasing an additional 825,232 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,863,000 after purchasing an additional 479,490 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,280,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,767,000 after purchasing an additional 260,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,019,000 after buying an additional 94,748 shares during the period.

SPHQ stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.33 and a 200 day moving average of $63.46. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $68.38.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

