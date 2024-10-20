Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $65,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $320.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.41 and a twelve month high of $321.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $308.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.33.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

