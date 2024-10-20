Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $94.17 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 882,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,059 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.73% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $94,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5,774.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,788,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,355 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,840.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 937,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,098,000 after purchasing an additional 927,271 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 623,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,569,000 after purchasing an additional 617,516 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 385.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,973,000 after purchasing an additional 383,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,464,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS NOBL opened at $107.96 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.64 and a 200-day moving average of $100.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

