Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $80.64 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,989,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,145 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 3.21% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $80,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 86,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 17,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGXU opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.