Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $66.38 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,263,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.20% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $66,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 124.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS:PTLC opened at $53.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.55.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

